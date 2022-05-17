Sheriff: Statesville man arrested drug charge after running from traffic stop

A Statesville man was arrested on a drug charge after running from a traffic stop Saturday, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Donnell Fredrick Stribling, 40, of Seventh Street, was charged with felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II and maintaining a vehicle for use or sale of a controlled substance and misdemeanor charges of possession drug paraphernalia, flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle and resist, obstruct or delay a governmental official. A magistrate set bond at $7,500. He was also served an order for arrest from Guilford County on traffic charges. An additional $1,000 bond was set.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol charged Stribling with driving related offenses.

Campbell said Deputy Chase Little of Aggressive Criminal Enforcement (ACE) attempted to stop a vehicle on Interstate 77 north near Salisbury Road on Saturday night. The vehicle continued north on I-77. As Little followed with blue lights and siren activated, he saw the driver throw a plastic bag out of the car window, Campbell said.

Campbell said the vehicle stopped briefly and a male passenger got out and ran on foot. The vehicle drove off at a high rate of speed, exiting at East Broad Street where it struck an embankment, he said,

The driver ran away on foot, Campbell said.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office, along with officers from the Statesville Police Department, established a perimeter. Deputy Nathan Hodges used his K-9 Levi to begin searching and located Stribling a short time later near Eastside Drive, Campbell said.

Other deputies went back and checked the area where Little saw the driver throw a plastic bag and located a bag containing 10.63 grams of crack cocaine, Campbell said. The passenger was not located.

Stribling’s criminal history includes felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and misdemeanor counts of maintain a vehicle for the sale or use of controlled substance, keeping a disorderly house, assault on a female, shoplifting or concealment of goods and possession of Schedule VI.

The North Carolina Department of Corrections has verified he is a member of the Blood gang, Campbell said.