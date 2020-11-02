Sheriff: Standoff with deputies ends with shooting

A standoff ended with gunfire and a person wounded Monday evening, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Campbell said deputies were called to Trivette Road Monday afternoon at the request of a person who wanted a welfare check performed on a family member.

“He produced a weapon and retreated in the house,” Campbell, who was on the scene Monday night.

The Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team (SERT) was activated, he said, and attempts were made to negotiate with the man with deputies in an armored vehicle called a BearCat.

Campbell said the man fired several shots at the BearCat and a deputy returned fire, striking the man. The man was being treated for a gunshot wound, Campbell said, but he didn’t have any further information on the man’s condition.

No deputies were injured, he said.The deputy who fired the shot has been placed on administrative leave, Campbell said, which is standard protocol in an officer-involved shooting.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate, which is also standard protocol.