Sheriff: Son charged with murder in fire that claimed his parents, brother

On July 27, the sheriff’s office, was called to a residential fire at a Loram Drive home to assist firefighters, who had been told by witnesses there may be people in the home. While the home was still burning, the sheriff’s office received a call from another residence — one of Corey’s grandmothers — stating he had shown up at her residence and was driving his mother’s vehicle, which was very unusual. The caller said Corey had told her there had been a domestic dispute at the Loram Drive home.

Detectives spoke with Corey, who said that as a result of the domestic incident at the home, his mother had told him to leave the house. He also told the detectives he saw his father standing in the doorway with a gun in his hand when he pulled out to leave.

After the fire was put out, the investigation began with the sheriff’s office, Iredell County Fire Marshal’s Office and the State Bureau of Investigation. At that time, three bodies were recovered from the home and taken to North Carolina Baptist Hospital for autopsy. Due to the condition of the bodies, the process of identification was delayed and DNA evidence was taken and sent to the crime lab for comparison.