Sheriff: Social media helped led to arrest of robbery suspect

An attempt to rob a convenience store Sunday resulted in an assault on the clerk and the would-be robber getting away with only a can of beer, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.
Darren Eugene Parker, 51, of Foster Road, Cleveland, is now facing charges of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor assault.
Parker was arrested Monday in Charlotte and a magistrate set bond at $250,000 on the Iredell charges and $2,000 on an order for arrest from Rowan County.
Campbell, in a news release, said deputies were called to the Sunshine Express West store, at 2159 Old Mountain Road on Sunday. The clerk told them that a man wearing a surgical mask came in and got a beer from the cooler, Campbell said. After walking around inside the store, he walked behind the counter and demanded money from the safe, the sheriff said.
The clerk told deputies the man kept his hand in his jacket and the clerk saw what looked like the handle of a gun. After telling the man repeatedly that the store did not have a safe, the suspect assaulted the clerk, Campbell said. He then ran out of the store but not before grabbing the beer he had set on the counter, Campbell said.
Criminal investigations detectives were able to retrieve photos of the suspect from the store’s surveillance video, and those were shared on the sheriff’s office Facebook page and App.
On Monday, Campbell said, information was received from the public about the man’s identity and that information was verified, leading to warrants for Parker’s arrest.
He was entered as a wanted person.
Campbell said information came in from the public about Parker possibly being in Charlotte.
Warrant squad deputies went to Charlotte and found him wearing the same clothing that was seen in the surveillance video and, a purple Scion connected to the robbery was also found, Campbell said.
Parker is also facing charges from the Statesville Police Department for an armed robbery that occurred in the city Sunday night, Campbell said.
“This investigation is a great example of how social media can be used to help investigate crimes, as well as how quickly suspects can be located by sharing information with the public and other law enforcement agencies,” Campbell said.
Parker’s history includes felony possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale or use of a controlled substance and identity theft and misdemeanor charges of false pretense to a police station, soliciting possession of cocaine by another, common law forgery, attempted larceny, second-degree trespassing, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and driving-related charges.