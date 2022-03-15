Sheriff: Social media helped lead to arrest of robbery suspect

An attempt to rob a convenience store Sunday resulted in an assault on the clerk and the would-be robber getting away with only a can of beer, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Darren Eugene Parker, 51, of Foster Road, Cleveland, is now facing charges of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor assault.

Parker was arrested Monday in Charlotte and a magistrate set bond at $250,000 on the Iredell charges and $2,000 on an order for arrest from Rowan County.

Campbell, in a news release, said deputies were called to the Sunshine Express West store, at 2159 Old Mountain Road on Sunday. The clerk told them that a man wearing a surgical mask came in and got a beer from the cooler, Campbell said. After walking around inside the store, he walked behind the counter and demanded money from the safe, the sheriff said.

The clerk told deputies the man kept his hand in his jacket and the clerk saw what looked like the handle of a gun. After telling the man repeatedly that the store did not have a safe, the suspect assaulted the clerk, Campbell said. He then ran out of the store but not before grabbing the beer he had set on the counter, Campbell said.