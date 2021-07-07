 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sheriff: Shots fired call results in misdemeanor charges, seizure of three weapons
0 Comments
top story

Sheriff: Shots fired call results in misdemeanor charges, seizure of three weapons

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Two people were arrested on misdemeanor charges after Iredell County sheriff's deputies answered a call of shooting Monday in the area of Park Drive and Williams Road.

Tyrell Lee Bennett, 30, of Forest Drive, and Jamad Shaquille Houpe, 26, of Vista Terrace, were each charged with misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon and discharging a firearm within the city limits.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release that deputies and detectives responded to the area to assist the Statesville Police Department in investigating a report of shots being fired.

He said deputies found numerous .223-caliber rifle and pistol-caliber shell casings in the grass and along the sidewalk next to a residence in the 1000 block of Park Drive. Deputies found that fired shots had been fired outside the residence, which is inside the Statesville city limits.

Both men were detained and searched, and both had Glock .40-caliber pistols in their possession, Campbell said. Houpe’s vehicle also was searched, and a Palmetto Arms AR-15 pistol loaded with a 60-round, drum-style magazine was found on the front seat.

All three weapons were seized.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: Haiti president's assassination worrisome

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert