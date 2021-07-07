Sheriff: Shots fired call results in misdemeanor charges, seizure of three weapons

Two people were arrested on misdemeanor charges after Iredell County sheriff's deputies answered a call of shooting Monday in the area of Park Drive and Williams Road.

Tyrell Lee Bennett, 30, of Forest Drive, and Jamad Shaquille Houpe, 26, of Vista Terrace, were each charged with misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon and discharging a firearm within the city limits.

Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release that deputies and detectives responded to the area to assist the Statesville Police Department in investigating a report of shots being fired.

He said deputies found numerous .223-caliber rifle and pistol-caliber shell casings in the grass and along the sidewalk next to a residence in the 1000 block of Park Drive. Deputies found that fired shots had been fired outside the residence, which is inside the Statesville city limits.

Both men were detained and searched, and both had Glock .40-caliber pistols in their possession, Campbell said. Houpe’s vehicle also was searched, and a Palmetto Arms AR-15 pistol loaded with a 60-round, drum-style magazine was found on the front seat.

All three weapons were seized.