 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sheriff: Search warrant leads to arrests of two men
0 Comments
alert top story

Sheriff: Search warrant leads to arrests of two men

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Two men were arrested after authorities executed a search warrant at a Statesville home Tuesday.

Dominic Antwan Diggs, 36, of Garfield Street, and Djuan Tyrell Sanchez White, 36, also of Garfield Street, were arrested, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Diggs was charged with felony possession with intent to sell/distribute Schedule IV and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. A magistrate set bond at $25,000.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

White was charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance. His bond was set at $10,000 by a magistrate.

Campbell said investigators from the narcotics unit with assistance from the Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) served the search warrant after receiving information that individuals at the home, in particular Diggs, were distributing narcotics from the home. Investigators, he said, began conducting surveillance and eventually purchased narcotics from Diggs.

Located during Tuesday’s search was a small amount of marijuana, 109 dosage units of what appeared to be Xanax, Campbell said. He said the pills will be tested to determine what they are and to make sure they do not contain any other substance.

Campbell said this residence was searched in May 2020 and both men arrested Tuesday were taken into custody on various charges. Those cases are still pending, he said. Authorities found marijuana, crack cocaine, MDMA, prescription pills and a handgun and sawed-off shotgun, Campbell said.

+1 
image002.jpg

Diggs
+1 
image003.jpg

White
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Seagull flies into teen on Wildwood amusement ride

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert