Sheriff: Search warrant leads to arrests of two men

Two men were arrested after authorities executed a search warrant at a Statesville home Tuesday.

Dominic Antwan Diggs, 36, of Garfield Street, and Djuan Tyrell Sanchez White, 36, also of Garfield Street, were arrested, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Diggs was charged with felony possession with intent to sell/distribute Schedule IV and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. A magistrate set bond at $25,000.

White was charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance. His bond was set at $10,000 by a magistrate.

Campbell said investigators from the narcotics unit with assistance from the Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) served the search warrant after receiving information that individuals at the home, in particular Diggs, were distributing narcotics from the home. Investigators, he said, began conducting surveillance and eventually purchased narcotics from Diggs.