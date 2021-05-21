 Skip to main content
Sheriff: Salisbury man charged with sexual assault involving juvenile
Sheriff: Salisbury man charged with sexual assault involving juvenile

  • Updated
A Salisbury man was charged with sexually assaulting juvenile.

Charles Irvin Wiles, 30, was arrested Tuesday on six counts of felony first-degree sexual offense and one count of felony indecent liberties with children. A magistrate set bond at $200,000.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said a report was filed on March 16 concerning a sexual assault. The investigation was assigned to Detective Jena Wabel of the Special Victims Unit.

The victim, who was a juvenile at the time, told the detective the assaults occurred in 2007 at several locations in Statesville and in eastern Iredell County. Wiles was identified as the suspect.

Campbell said the Statesville Police Department was notified as well.

As a result of the investigation, the sheriff’s office filed three charges against Wiles and the Statesville Police Department filed four additional charges.

WILES,CHARLES.JPG

Wiles
