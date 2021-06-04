Sheriff: Real drugs mailed to fake person in Iredell County

The Iredell County Sheriff's Office seized a package of crystal methamphetamine from a residence on May 21, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release.

According to the release, the ICSO intercepted four pounds of meth mailed to a nonexistent person in Iredell County. The sheriff's office said it acted on information received and took possession of the meth after it arrived at its location via a package delivery service.

The estimated street value of the crystal methamphetamine is $180,000 according to the sheriff's office.

There are no suspects at this time and the investigation is ongoing Campbell said. He said additional law enforcement agencies are investigating.

