Sheriff: Posts on social media led to arrest of burglary suspect

Posts on social media led to the arrest of a man authorities said tried to break into a house in March.

Corey Allan Richardson, 34, was arrested on April 13 and charged with felony first-degree burglary. He is currently in custody in the Wilkes County Detention Center. A magistrate set bond at $15,000.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said deputies were called to a residence on Hill Farm Road early on the morning of March 16. The victim said someone tried to get into the house through a garage door.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The suspect fled before deputies arrived.

Detectives located video footage from Pisgah United Methodist Church and photos were posted on both the Iredell and Alexander Sheriff’s Office Facebook pages. Detectives, Campbell said, followed up on information received and that information named Richardson as the suspect.

Detective Melody Jennings applied for an arrest warrant for Richardson.

His history includes multiple felony breaking and entering, multiple counts of felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and felony attempted possession of a firearm by a convicted felon as well as misdemeanor charges of possession of a deer taken in closed season, simple worthless check, common law forgery, possession of drug paraphernalia, receiving stolen goods, multiple counts of DWI, larceny, multiple counts of flee to elude, fraud disposal mortgage property, shoplifting concealment of goods and defrauding drugs/alcohol screen test.