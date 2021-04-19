 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sheriff: Posts on social media led to arrest of burglary suspect
0 comments
top story

Sheriff: Posts on social media led to arrest of burglary suspect

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Posts on social media led to the arrest of a man authorities said tried to break into a house in March.

Corey Allan Richardson, 34, was arrested on April 13 and charged with felony first-degree burglary. He is currently in custody in the Wilkes County Detention Center. A magistrate set bond at $15,000.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said deputies were called to a residence on Hill Farm Road early on the morning of March 16. The victim said someone tried to get into the house through a garage door.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The suspect fled before deputies arrived.

Detectives located video footage from Pisgah United Methodist Church and photos were posted on both the Iredell and Alexander Sheriff’s Office Facebook pages. Detectives, Campbell said, followed up on information received and that information named Richardson as the suspect.

Detective Melody Jennings applied for an arrest warrant for Richardson.

His history includes multiple felony breaking and entering, multiple counts of felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and felony attempted possession of a firearm by a convicted felon as well as misdemeanor charges of possession of a deer taken in closed season, simple worthless check, common law forgery, possession of drug paraphernalia, receiving stolen goods, multiple counts of DWI, larceny, multiple counts of flee to elude, fraud disposal mortgage property, shoplifting concealment of goods and defrauding drugs/alcohol screen test.

image004.png

Richardson
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Matthew McConaughey Ahead Of Gov. Greg Abbott In New Poll

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert