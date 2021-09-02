 Skip to main content
Sheriff: Pinnacle man arrested on felony drug charges
Sheriff: Pinnacle man arrested on felony drug charges

  Updated
A man and woman walking around an abandoned residence in Statesville drew the attention of a concerned resident and the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.

According to a news release from Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, the suspicious activity lead to a pair of felony charges for the man after drugs were found in the vehicle the duo were traveling in.

After Sgt. Ernie Line of the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement (ACE) Team responded to a call on Pisgah Church Road and saw marijuana in the car, Campbell said. That led to a search where deputies found methamphetamine in the car, he said.

In all, the search would net 14.95 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana and items of drug paraphernalia, Campbell said.

Christopher Dean Owens, 35, was arrested and taken to the Iredell County Detention Center where he was charged with felony possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine, felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and two counts of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. A magistrate set bond at $30,000.

Owens’ history includes felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting a public officer, possession of Schedule II and interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

 Ben Gibson

