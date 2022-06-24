Sheriff: Pair arrested on drug and other charges

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said a man and woman have been charged after reporting an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound as an assault.

Walter Vernon Johnson, 59, and Aimee Jeanette Blackwelder, 42, both of Hickory Highway, were arrested on drug and other charges, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Campbell, in a news release, said deputies were called to a residence in the 3000 block of Hickory Highway on June 5 in reference to a person having been shot.

Johnson and Blackwelder told deputies they heard noises downstairs and when they went to investigate, Johnson was shot in the leg, Campbell said. Johnson was treated by Iredell County EMS and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Deputies, detectives, and crime scene investigators responded to the scene to continue the investigation.

As the investigation continued, detectives began to question the story which they had been given, Campbell said.

When questioned by detectives about these issues, Blackwelder said Johnson had accidentally shot himself and that she had moved the gun, Campbell said. She also told them there were narcotics in the residence, he said.

Detective Sgt. Scott Hall and Detective Charles Davidson applied for and executed a search warrant on the home. The detectives were able to locate the gun, narcotics and drug paraphernalia and seized all the items, Campbell said.

Blackwelder was arrested on the scene for felony possession of Schedule II, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and misdemeanor charges of possession of Schedule III, possession of Schedule IV, possession of drug paraphernalia and conspiracy. A magistrate set bond at $8,000.

Upon being released from medical treatment, on June 21 Johnson was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony possession of Schedule II, felony maintain a vehicle, dwelling, or place for the sale or use of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, give a false report to a police station and conspiracy. A magistrate set bond at $35,000.

Johnson’s history includes felony possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana, resisting a public officer, worthless check, possession of drug paraphernalia, breaking or entering, DWI and several driving-related charges.

Blackwelder’s history includes felony assault with a deadly weapon on a governmental official and felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle and misdemeanor charges of assault and battery, food nutrition fraud, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule IV, larceny, resist a public officer, breaking or entering, possession of Schedule III and DWI.