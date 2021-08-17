 Skip to main content
Sheriff: One teen arrested, second sought in theft of ATV
Sheriff: One teen arrested, second sought in theft of ATV

One teen has been charged and a second is being sought in connection with the theft of an all terrain vehicle.

Jacob Joe Hayes, 18, of Coolbrook Road, Union Grove was arrested and is facing felony charges of larceny of a motor vehicle, breaking or entering a motor vehicle and larceny of motor vehicle parts and misdemeanor larceny, possession of stolen property and resisting a public officer. A magistrate set bond at $25,000 bond.

William Tyler Suber, 19, of Old Wilkesboro Road, Statesville, is being sought in the case.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release said, deputies answered a call Friday concerning a stolen vehicle and a vehicle break-in that occurred early that morning. Deputy Jacob Welborn met with the victim, who lived on Coolbrook Road.

Campbell said all terrain vehicle tire tracks were found near the crime scene and the victim identified the tire tracks as belonging to the stolen vehicle. Deputies, he said, determined the vehicle had been pushed off the property and onto the road. Additional tracks were found in the 400 block of Coolbrook Road. The tracks matched the ones found in the victim’s yard, Campbell said.

The stolen ATV was located and returned to the owner, Campbell said.

Hayes and Suber were identified as suspects and warrants were issued.

Attempts to locate Suber were unsuccessful and he was entered as a wanted person. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 704-878-3100.

image003.jpg

Suber
image002.jpg

Hayes
