Sheriff: One arrested, two sought in shoplifting case

Two women are facing charges and a third is being sought for shoplifting from a western Iredell County store.

Casey Nicole Hines, 30, of Lakeview Drive, and Stacey Nadine Randol, 41, of Clay Street, are each facing larceny charges. Hines was arrested on Monday and a magistrate set bond at $1,000. Hines is still wanted and a third suspect has not been identified, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Campbell said deputies were called to the Dollar General store at 2147 Old Mountain Road on April 15.

Dollar General employees became suspicious when three women came into the store, walked around a few minutes and left without buying anything, Campbell said. The employees reviewed the store’s surveillance footage and saw three women take items and place them in their bags, he said.

Detectives looked at the footage and identified Hines and Randol, Campbell said, and obtained arrest warrants for both.

The third person has not been identified, he said.

The sheriff’s office is asking for assistance in identifying her. If you recognize the woman, you can call the sheriff’s office at 704-878-3100.