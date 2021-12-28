Sheriff: New York man, juvenile apprehended after vehicle, foot chase

One of the sheriff's office's K-9s, Wilbur, was then deployed to track the suspects. Soon the suspects were taken into custody without further incident, Campbell said.

Campbell said five ounces of marijuana and several items of drug paraphernalia were located in the vehicle driven by Rodriguez. The handgun was also located and had been reported stolen from Pennsylvania.

Rodriguez was transported to the Iredell County Detention Center, and it was discovered he is a convicted felon in the state of New York. Rodriguez was charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, felony possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, felony maintain a vehicle for the sale or use of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony possession of a stolen firearm, misdemeanor carry a concealed weapon, misdemeanor resist, obstruct or delay a law enforcement officer.

A magistrate set bond at $250,000. The North Carolina Highway Patrol also filed several charges against Rodriguez.

The 16-year-old was turned over to the Iredell County Department of Social Services, which will assist in returning him to his family.

