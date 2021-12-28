Sheriff: New York man, juvenile apprehended after vehicle, foot chase

The Iredell County Sheriff's Office nabbed a pair of suspects after they fled a traffic stop, collided with multiple vehicles, and later ran on foot, said Sheriff Darren Campbell.
Edgar Raphael Rodriguez, 35, and a 16-year-old were arrested last Tuesday. Rodriguez faces numerous charges, including five felonies.
According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, its Interstate Criminal Enforcement (ICE) Team stopped a 2021 Honda with Massachusetts plates on Interstate 77 for a traffic violation. Deputies reportedly became suspicious and began asking additional questions.
That's when Rodriguez put the car into drive and fled and soon after threw a handgun from the vehicle, Campbell said in a news release.
The car driven by Rodriguez struck a tractor-trailer as well as additional vehicles and a guardrail before becoming disabled around the southbound 44 mile marker, Campbell said. The suspects then fled on foot, he said.
Campbell said numerous road patrol deputies and detectives responded as well to the area of Hoover Road and Scarlet Tanager Lane to assist. The two were reportedly seen on Scarlet Tanager Lane trying to obtain another vehicle, and even made contact with a homeowner, offering money to assist them in hiding from law enforcement, Campbell said.
One of the sheriff's office's K-9s, Wilbur, was then deployed to track the suspects. Soon the suspects were taken into custody without further incident, Campbell said.
Campbell said five ounces of marijuana and several items of drug paraphernalia were located in the vehicle driven by Rodriguez. The handgun was also located and had been reported stolen from Pennsylvania.
Rodriguez was transported to the Iredell County Detention Center, and it was discovered he is a convicted felon in the state of New York. Rodriguez was charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, felony possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, felony maintain a vehicle for the sale or use of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony possession of a stolen firearm, misdemeanor carry a concealed weapon, misdemeanor resist, obstruct or delay a law enforcement officer.
A magistrate set bond at $250,000. The North Carolina Highway Patrol also filed several charges against Rodriguez.
The 16-year-old was turned over to the Iredell County Department of Social Services, which will assist in returning him to his family.
