Sheriff: More than 45 pounds of marijuana found; Charlotte man charged

A deputy, checking to see if there were injuries following a wreck on Interstate 40, arrested the driver on marijuana charges.

Marshall Earlie Hackett III, 51, of Charlotte, was arrested on felony charges of trafficking marijuana by possession, trafficking marijuana by transport, possession of marijuana and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale or use of controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia. A magistrate set bond at $200,000.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said Deputy Patrick Dragowski of the sheriff’s office Aggressive Criminal Enforcement team (ACE) was traveling west on I-40 near the 142 mile marker Sunday and saw a sport utility vehicle that had wrecked into the median cables.

Dragowski stopped to see if there were injuries. Campbell said he questioned the driver, Hackett, as to whether he’d been drinking and where he had been. Campbell said Hackett gave inconsistent answers.