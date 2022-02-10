Sheriff: More than 28 pounds of marijuana found after traffic stop

A traffic stop Tuesday led to the discovery of more than 28 pounds of marijuana and the arrest of two people, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said.

Danielle Angie Finney, 28, of Macon, Georgia, and Nicholas Alexander Smith, 28, of Saylorsville, Pennsylvania, were each charged with two counts of trafficking marijuana, one by possession and the second by transportation, and one count of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana. A magistrate set bond at $350,000 for each.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Deputies from the Interstate Interdiction team stopped a 2020 Chevrolet sedan on Interstate 77 south at the 57 mile marker for a traffic violation, Campbell said in a news release. While they were speaking to Finney, who was driving, and Smith, the deputies became suspicious and asked for a canine to be dispatched. Canine Connie alerted to the odor and presence of illegal narcotics.

Deputies then searched the vehicle and found the marijuana in several vacuum-sealed bags in the rear cargo area of the sedan, Campbell said.

Smith’s history includes resisting arrest and simple assault, and Finney’s includes simple battery, third-degree cruelty to children and probation violation.