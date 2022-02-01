Sheriff: Mooresville man, woman facing felony drug charges

A Mooresville man and woman were arrested on felony drug charges after the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant Monday.
Zaykeeya Carolyn Smith, 26, of Parkertown Road, and Timothy Franklin Wing, 30, of Planters Lane were arrested. Smith was charged with felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II (cocaine), felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II (oxycodone) and possession of marijuana. A magistrate set bond at $15,000.
Wing was charged with felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule I (fentanyl) and two outstanding narcotics warrants. A magistrate set bond at $100,000.
Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said narcotics investigators received information that Wing was at a residence on Parkertown Road and was possibly in possession of a controlled substance.
The narcotics investigators, along with the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement team executed a search warrant Monday. Several people were at the residence, Campbell said, and all were detained while the warrant was being searched.
Campbell said approximately 6.6 grams of cocaine, 10 dosage units of oxycodone and 18 grams of fentanyl and a small amount of marijuana were found. During the course of the investigation, Campbell said, 80 grams of crystal methamphetamine were also found.
“The street value of the seized narcotics totaled approximately $8,000 of crystal methamphetamine, $660 of cocaine, $200 of oxycodone $2,160 of fentanyl for an overall total of drugs seized worth $11,020,” he said.
Smith’s criminal history includes misdemeanor criminal contempt, misdemeanor resisting a public officer and driving after consuming while less than 21 years old.
Wing’s criminal history includes felony sell and possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and DWI.