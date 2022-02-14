Sheriff: Moody facing felony charges in break-in case

A Statesville man faces multiple felony charges from two incidents, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release.

Richard Adrian Moody, 50, faces charges of felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, felony larceny of a firearm, two counts of felony safecracking and felony assault by strangulation after his arrest Feb. 5 in Lincoln County. A magistrate in Lincoln County initially set bond at $50,000. Moody was then taken to the Iredell County Detention Center, where a magistrate set an additional $40,000 bond for the strangulation charge.

Campbell said patrol deputies responded Jan. 18, 2021, to a break-in call at a business in Troutman. A suspect had broken in through a window and used power tools to cut open two safes at the business, its owner said. A diamond ring, a firearm and other items were stolen from the safes, a report says.

The investigation was assigned to Detective Patrick Irwin. During the investigation, evidence collected at the scene was sent to the crime lab for processing.

