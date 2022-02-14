Sheriff: Moody facing felony charges in break-in case

A Statesville man faces multiple felony charges from two incidents, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release.
Richard Adrian Moody, 50, faces charges of felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, felony larceny of a firearm, two counts of felony safecracking and felony assault by strangulation after his arrest Feb. 5 in Lincoln County. A magistrate in Lincoln County initially set bond at $50,000. Moody was then taken to the Iredell County Detention Center, where a magistrate set an additional $40,000 bond for the strangulation charge.
Campbell said patrol deputies responded Jan. 18, 2021, to a break-in call at a business in Troutman. A suspect had broken in through a window and used power tools to cut open two safes at the business, its owner said. A diamond ring, a firearm and other items were stolen from the safes, a report says.
The investigation was assigned to Detective Patrick Irwin. During the investigation, evidence collected at the scene was sent to the crime lab for processing.
On Jan. 25, a DNA lab report was returned and indicated the suspect was Moody, Campbell said. Detectives also learned Moody had once been an employee at the business. Irwin obtained arrest warrants against Moody for felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, felony larceny of a firearm, and two counts of felony safe cracking.
On Feb. 2, patrol deputies responded to a domestic incident at Moody’s home on Happy Lane in Statesville, Campbell said. When they arrived, Moody fled on foot.
The victim told the deputies that she had been assaulted and choked, Campbell said. Based on physical evidence and witness’ statements, an arrest warrant for felony assault by strangulation was obtained for Moody’s arrest.
On Feb. 5, he was arrested in Lincoln County.
His criminal history includes 40 counts of felony breaking or entering as well as felony breaking or entering a motor vehicle, felony larceny, felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony larceny after breaking or entering, felony larceny of a firearm, felony possession of stolen goods, felony fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, attempted felony larceny and misdemeanor counts of larceny and resisting a public officer.