Sheriff: Monthlong crystal meth investigation in southern Iredell concludes with two arrests

Two people were charged after a monthlong investigation into distribution of crystal methamphetamine in southern Iredell County, said Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell.

William Ray Tyler Jr., 28, of Cricklewood Lane, Mooresville, and Brandy Stout Anderson, 46, of Lincolnton were charged, Campbell said.

Tyler was charged with two counts of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule I controlled substance (MDMA) and one count each of felony sell or deliver a Schedule I controlled substance (MDMA), felony sell or deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, felony Level I trafficking of crystal methamphetamine, Level II trafficking of crystal methamphetamine, and felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He also was served outstanding warrants from Cumberland County for felony trespassing during an emergency, felony conspiracy, felony breaking and entering and misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon with a minor present. A magistrate set his bond at more than $1.31 million.

Anderson was charged with two counts of conspiracy to traffic crystal methamphetamine. A magistrate set her bond at $25,000.

The N.C. Department of Correction has validated that Tyler is a member of the Bloods gang, the sheriff’s office said. His history includes felony conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor breaking and entering, possession of drug paraphernalia, and pointing and presenting a weapon at a person.

Anderson has no listed criminal history.

Campbell, in a news release, said that on April 29, narcotics investigators concluded a monthlong investigation after receiving information at the beginning of the month, that Tyler was actively involved in the distribution of crystal meth in southern Iredell County.

Undercover investigators conducted surveillance operations to verify the information, Campbell said, and bought crystal meth and other narcotics from Tyler.

Campbell said the investigation revealed that Anderson, who is Tyler’s girlfriend, was working with Tyler by making arrangements and distributing meth.

On April 29, investigators and community-oriented policing deputies went to the Cricklewood Road address to arrest Tyler and Anderson. When they arrived, Campbell said, the two were in the process of moving out.

The two were detained, and the home was searched. Campbell said 421.86 grams of crystal meth and 120 dosage units of MDMA were found as was a firearm. Some of the narcotics and the weapon were found in a vehicle belonging to Anderson, Campbell said.

He said the street value of the crystal meth is $42,000 and the MDMA is $1,200.