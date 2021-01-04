Sheriff: Man, woman from Maiden charged with possessing six pounds of marijuana

Six pounds of marijuana were found after deputies stopped a vehicle Sunday for traffic violations, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release.

Yeu Lo Yang, 41, and Kee Her, 41, both of Maiden, were arrested on charges of felony possession of marijuana, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, felony maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale or use of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Yang was also charged with obtaining property by false pretense on a warrant from Guilford County.

A magistrate set bond at $45,000 for Yang and $35,000 on Her.

Campbell said deputies with the Interstate Criminal Enforcement team stopped a BMW with a California registration plate for traffic violations on Interstate 40 east near the 161 mile marker Sunday.

During the traffic stop, deputies used a narcotics detection dog to check the exterior of the vehicle, and the dog alert for the presence of narcotics, Campbell said.

The deputies, Campbell said, searched the vehicle and found six pounds of marijuana in individually vacuum-sealed packages in the trunk.

Additional charges are possible, Campbell said.