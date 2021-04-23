Sheriff: Man used someone else's card to pay for room at beach resort

A Rockingham man is accused of using someone else’s financial card for a room at a Myrtle Beach resort.

Leon Junior Johnson, 35, is charged with identity theft by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and is in custody on felony child support warrants from Chesterfield, South Carolina. He was extradited to Iredell County Thursday and a magistrate set bond at $5,000.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said a man reported charges to one of his financial cards in early April. Detective Craig Scanella with the sheriff’s office special victims unit economic crimes division, began an investigation.

Scanella contacted the Sea Crest Resort and verified the victim’s card had been used there to rent a room, Campbell said. He learned the person who used the card was still at the resort. Detective Daniel Icard immediately contacted the Myrtle Beach Police Department. Officers with the MBPD found Johnson inside a room at the resort, and a check revealed the outstanding warrants, Campbell said.

Johnson was taken into custody.

Scanella obtained a warrant for Johnson’s arrest, and he was brought back to North Carolina.

Campbell said this investigation is ongoing and additional charges may occur.