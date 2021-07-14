Sheriff: Man out of jail for week back behind bars after traffic stop

About a week after being released from prison, a Statesville man is back behind bars after being arrested during a traffic stop.
Mickey Wayne Roseman Jr., 26, of Hickory Highway, was arrested on felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle and misdemeanor possession of stolen property. A magistrate set bond at $15,000.
Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said Deputy C.S. Little of the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Team stopped a vehicle on Garner Bagnal Boulevard near Newton Drive on July 3 for a motor vehicle violation.
Little spoke to Roseman, the driver of the vehicle, and he became evasive concerning information on the vehicle, Campbell said. Little checked the information on the vehicle through criminal information data bases and those checked revealed the license plate and vehicle had been reported stolen, Campbell said.
The check indicated the vehicle had been stolen from the Tri-County Motor Group in Davie County during a breaking and entering at the car dealership, Campbell said.
After arresting Roseman, Little contacted the Davie County Sheriff’s Office. Afterward, Davie County deputies obtained warrants for Roseman on charges of felony break or enter any building with intent to commit felony larceny, felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony larceny after breaking and entering and misdemeanor injury to real property. A magistrate set an additional $30,000 bond.
Roseman’s history includes felony counts of indecent liberties with a child, assault inflicting physical injury on a detention employee, breaking and/or entering and larceny of a motor vehicle.
Campbell said Roseman was released from prison on June 26 and is currently on parole for felony larceny and felony indecent liberties with a child. The North Carolina Department of Adult Correction has verified Roseman as a member of the Folks Nation Gang, Campbell said.