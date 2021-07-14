Sheriff: Man out of jail for week back behind bars after traffic stop

About a week after being released from prison, a Statesville man is back behind bars after being arrested during a traffic stop.

Mickey Wayne Roseman Jr., 26, of Hickory Highway, was arrested on felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle and misdemeanor possession of stolen property. A magistrate set bond at $15,000.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said Deputy C.S. Little of the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Team stopped a vehicle on Garner Bagnal Boulevard near Newton Drive on July 3 for a motor vehicle violation.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Little spoke to Roseman, the driver of the vehicle, and he became evasive concerning information on the vehicle, Campbell said. Little checked the information on the vehicle through criminal information data bases and those checked revealed the license plate and vehicle had been reported stolen, Campbell said.

The check indicated the vehicle had been stolen from the Tri-County Motor Group in Davie County during a breaking and entering at the car dealership, Campbell said.