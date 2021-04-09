 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sheriff: LSD, ecstasty, marijuana found during traffic stop
0 comments
top story

Sheriff: LSD, ecstasty, marijuana found during traffic stop

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A traffic stop Thursday resulted in the arrest of a Statesville man for possession of LSD, ecstasy and marijuana.

Eric Jaden Glasgow, 19, of Dunlap Loop, was charged with the following felony charges: two counts of possession of Schedule I (one LSD and the other MDMA and one count of maintaining a vehicle for use or sale of controlled substance and misdemeanor charges of possession of Schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He was also served with an outstanding order for arrest for reckless driving and speeding.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A magistrate set bond at $8,000.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said Deputies D.A. Joyce and N.G. Hodges stopped a silver Chevrolet Thursday at Salisbury Highway and Beaverbrook Road.

During the stop, Hodges used his canine, Levi, to perform a search and the dog indicated the odor of narcotics, Campbell said.

A search uncovered three dosage units of LSD, one dosage unit of MDMA (ecstasy) and 17 grams of marijuana, along with one gram of TCH max and drug paraphernalia, Campbell said.

image002.png

Glasgow
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Amazon appears to have votes to block union effort

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert