Sheriff: LSD, ecstasty, marijuana found during traffic stop

A traffic stop Thursday resulted in the arrest of a Statesville man for possession of LSD, ecstasy and marijuana.

Eric Jaden Glasgow, 19, of Dunlap Loop, was charged with the following felony charges: two counts of possession of Schedule I (one LSD and the other MDMA and one count of maintaining a vehicle for use or sale of controlled substance and misdemeanor charges of possession of Schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He was also served with an outstanding order for arrest for reckless driving and speeding.

A magistrate set bond at $8,000.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said Deputies D.A. Joyce and N.G. Hodges stopped a silver Chevrolet Thursday at Salisbury Highway and Beaverbrook Road.

During the stop, Hodges used his canine, Levi, to perform a search and the dog indicated the odor of narcotics, Campbell said.

A search uncovered three dosage units of LSD, one dosage unit of MDMA (ecstasy) and 17 grams of marijuana, along with one gram of TCH max and drug paraphernalia, Campbell said.