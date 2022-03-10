Sheriff: Kings Mountain woman arrested twice for selling meth in Iredell County

A Kings Mountain woman faces multiple felony charges after her arrest on drug counts twice in Iredell County over the past few weeks, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said.

April Lynn Humphries, 42, was arrested Tuesday by narcotics investigators and members of the sheriff’s office’s Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Team.

She also was arrested Feb. 22 on six counts: felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule IV substance (clonazepam), felony maintaining a vehicle for the use and sale of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a Schedule IV substance (alprazolam), misdemeanor possession of a Schedule IV substance (diazepam), and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

After that arrest, a subsequent narcotics investigation resulted in the purchase of almost 1¼ ounces, a trafficking quantity, of crystal methamphetamine from her, Campbell said in a news release.

Investigators also obtained information that Humphries was going to be at a convenience store off Interstate 77 on Tuesday and should be in possession of additional narcotics, Campbell said. When deputies meet her there, they found more than two-thirds of an ounce of crystal methamphetamine.