Sheriff: Iredell deputies arrest man with enough fentanyl to kill 250K

A South Carolina man was arrested with enough fentanyl to kill 250,000 people, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said.

Muhammad Zakariyya Abdur-Rahim, 31, of York, is facing multiple felony charges, including assault after a deputy’s vehicle was rammed, Campbell said in a news release.

Abdur-Rahim is charged with the following felonies: assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking a Schedule II drug (fentanyl), possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule II drug (fentanyl), possession of marijuana, maintaining a vehicle for sale or use of controlled substance, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana and flee to elude arrest. He faces three misdemeanor charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed gun and resisting arrest. A magistrate set bond at $500,000.

Campbell said that the Interstate Criminal Enforcement team stopped a BMW sedan Monday on Interstate 77 southbound near the 61 mile marker. Deputies gathered enough evidence to search the car, and found a concealed handgun and vacuum-packed bags of marijuana.

Two deputies were assaulted as they were about to arrest Abdur-Rahim, Campbell said. One of the deputies tried to use a Taser but it was unsuccessful, he said.

Abdur-Rahim was able to get back into the vehicle and drove away as the deputies began pursuing him south on I-77, Campbell said. Additional deputies responded and deployed stop sticks, but the vehicle was able to avoid them and exited onto southbound Turnersburg Highway.

The chase continued onto the Lowe’s hardware parking lot and then back onto Turnersburg Highway, where the car accelerated and rammed a marked patrol car, Campbell said.

After that, the car turned into the Iredell County Health Department parking lot where it became disabled, he said. The driver fled on foot for a short distance when deputies took him into custody, Campbell said.

Deputies continued searching the vehicle and found a compressed brick of fentanyl weighing 1.4 pounds, Campbell said. The fentanyl has an approximate street value of $125,400, he said.

While deputies were processing Abdur-Rahim, they determined he is a convicted felon who was released from federal prison in 2019 after serving 70 months for firearm-related charges, Campbell said.

“The amount of fentanyl seized today is enough to potentially kill 250,000 people according to DEA research,” Campbell said. “That is more people than the current population of Iredell County.

“The way he interacted with the deputies, the way he drove his vehicle into our deputy’s vehicle, his erratic driving on the busy roads, the way he ran after wrecking his vehicle, the amount of drugs he had in his possession, and his prior criminal history shows this man has no regard for the safety of Iredell County. These are the same drugs that are plaguing our nation and flowing over the border and into many communities across this nation. Bottom line, this arrest saved lives here in Iredell County.”

Adbur-Rahim's history includes being a felon in possession of a firearm, felony criminal sale of a controlled substance, criminal possession of marijuana and second-degree obstruct governmental administration.