SHERIFF: High grade marijuana found during traffic stop; two charged

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said more than 30 pounds of high grade marijuana was found during a traffic stop and two people from Georgia are facing charges.

Unrai Keoseng, 39, of Macon, Georgia and Janeal Maxine Terrell, 43, of Marietta, Georgia were charged with felony trafficking marijuana by possession, felony trafficking marijuana by transportation, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, felony maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. A magistrate set bond at $150,000 each.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Campbell said the two were arrested after a traffic stop Sunday on Interstate 77 south in the area of the 60 mile marker. The 2012 Toyota Camry was stopped for traffic violations, he said.

He said deputies from the Interstate Criminal Enforcement (ACE) team made the stop and spoke to Keoseng and Terrell, who said they were traveling from Roanoke, Virginia to Marietta, Georgia. Keoseng, Campbell said, admitted he had two concealed handguns and that he nor Terrell were permitted to possess the guns.

A search of the vehicle was conducted and the guns, along with 30 vacuumed sealed packages containing 31.6 pounds of high grade marijuana, were found in garbage bags in the truck, Campbell said. Campbell said state guidelines estimated the street value of the marijuana at more than $280,000.