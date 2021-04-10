Sheriff: Harmony man charged with murder in death of relative

A Harmony man is facing a murder charge after a family member was shot to death Friday night.

James Henry Potts, 43, of Hayes Farm Road, was pronounced dead at the scene on Rock Springs Road, Harmony, and Noah Franklin Potts, 41, of Powell Bridge Road, Harmony was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. A magistrate ordered Noah Potts held without bond.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release that deputies responded to a residence on Rock Springs Road around 8:19 p.m. Friday to investigate a report of a shooting. Campbell said James Potts was found in the yard beside the residence. Deputies administered emergency care until Iredell EMS arrived, and they continued CPR efforts before declaring Potts dead.

Witnesses advised deputies that Noah Potts was responsible for the shooting and he had fled the residence on an ATV, Campbell said.

Additional deputies responding to the call found Noah Potts at his home, a short distance away from the scene, Campbell said. He was detained and deputies found a pistol in the ATV, Campbell said.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Homicide Team detectives and crime scene investigators responded to both scenes.