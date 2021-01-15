Sheriff: Greensboro man charged with trying to buy ATV with another person's identity

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said a Greensboro man used personal information from another person in an attempt to by an off-road vehicle.

Jeffrey Gray Hatcher Jr., 37, of Greensboro, was arrested on charges of obtaining property by false pretense and attempted obtaining property by false pretense, both felonies. A magistrate set bond at $12,000. It was also learned, Campbell said, that Hatcher was wanted on an outstanding warrant for felony obtaining property by false pretense from Durham County. Bond on that charge was set at $7,500.

Campbell said employees with Great Western Motorcycles, 1787 Salisbury Road, contacted the sheriff’s office about an attempt to purchase a Polaris RZR on Tuesday.

Detectives from the Economic Crime Unit responded and determined Hatcher was scheduled to come to the business and buy the Polaris that day. During the sales process, Campbell said, Hatcher used personal information from another person on the credit application. Hatcher used the same method at the dealership in December, he said. Detectives verified Hatcher has used the same methods to obtain vehicles at dealerships across the state, Campbell said.

Detectives were waiting when Hatcher arrived to complete the sale, Campbell said. After the sale was completed, Hatcher was arrested.