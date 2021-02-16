Sheriff: Girl shot with pellet gun on school bus; two boys to be charged

A Third Creek Elementary School student was shot by a pellet gun while on a bus on the way to school, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
Campbell said two juvenile boys will be charged with misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor possession of weapons on campus or other educational property. These charges will be forward to Juvenile Services.
Campbell said the student, a girl, told her school bus driver that she thought she’d been shot by a pellet gun as the bus was pulling onto campus Tuesday morning.
The driver immediately notified school administrators and the School Resource Officer from Third Creek Middle, which is beside the elementary campus, responded. The two boys were detained by school administration and the SRO.
The pellet gun was found and secured.
The girl and the two boys were interviewed, and as a result, the two boys are facing charges. School officials are following Iredell-Statesville Schools policy in regard to disciplinary action. “This is an example of just how quickly, and easily a weapon of any kind can show up on the steps of our elementary schools. Fortunately, the response time of our SRO was mere seconds. Having the School Resource Officers on campus is paramount to school safety. Thankfully in this case, the bus driver, school administrators, and the SRO worked together to quickly stop this incident,” Campbell said.