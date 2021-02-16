Sheriff: Girl shot with pellet gun on school bus; two boys to be charged

A Third Creek Elementary School student was shot by a pellet gun while on a bus on the way to school, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said.

Campbell said two juvenile boys will be charged with misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor possession of weapons on campus or other educational property. These charges will be forward to Juvenile Services.

Campbell said the student, a girl, told her school bus driver that she thought she’d been shot by a pellet gun as the bus was pulling onto campus Tuesday morning.

The driver immediately notified school administrators and the School Resource Officer from Third Creek Middle, which is beside the elementary campus, responded. The two boys were detained by school administration and the SRO.

The pellet gun was found and secured.