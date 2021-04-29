Sheriff: Florida man charged with scamming elderly person out of $20K

A Florida man is facing charges for exploiting an elderly person out of $20,000.
Carlton Ross Thomas, 51, of Tampa, Florida, is charged with obtaining property by false pretense and exploitation of an elder adult, both felony charges. He is currently in custody in Florida and will be extradited to North Carolina to face charges.
Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release said, deputies responded to a home in the western part of the county after receiving a call concerning a scam. Deputies spoke to the victim who received a call from someone claiming to be a law enforcement officer and was told they had arrest warrants outstanding for the victim. The victim was told to take care of the warrants $20,000 in cash needed to be sent by overnight delivery to an address in Gainesville, Florida. The victim was told to put the money in a package, Campbell said.
ICSO investigators immediately contacted FedEx and law enforcement in Florida to locate the package and stop the shipment. The package, which had been shipped, was intercepted in Memphis, Tennessee and officials prevented it from going to its destination, Campbell said.
Investigators learned the package was to be delivered to an extended stay hotel in Gainesville. They worked with members of the Gainesville Police Department, Homeland Security and FedEx security, to locate the suspect, Campbell said. He said the suspect used a California identification to check into the hotel.
Gainesville officers located Thomas and learned he was wanted for use and possession of fraudulent identifications and he was taken into custody.
During the investigation, Campbell said, it was determined others had also sent money to the same address. A package from Iowa was stopped before its shipment, he said. Money from a victim in Los Angeles, California, was also recovered at the front desk, he said.
In total, $60,000 in cash was recovered, Campbell said.
Gainesville police charged Thomas with three counts of felony exploitation of elders and grand theft and one count of felony fraud. He is currently being held in Florida in lieu of a $720,000 bond.
Campbell said the quick resolution of this case is due to the actions of family members who placed the call to the sheriff’s office.
“It is because of the quick actions of family members, and our investigators working this case we were able to recover $60,000 for these three victims, and stop this suspect from harming other elderly victims across the country,” Campbell said.
Thomas’ history includes felony charges of larceny, receiving stolen property, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, conspiracy and possession of crack cocaine.