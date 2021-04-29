Sheriff: Florida man charged with scamming elderly person out of $20K

A Florida man is facing charges for exploiting an elderly person out of $20,000.

Carlton Ross Thomas, 51, of Tampa, Florida, is charged with obtaining property by false pretense and exploitation of an elder adult, both felony charges. He is currently in custody in Florida and will be extradited to North Carolina to face charges.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release said, deputies responded to a home in the western part of the county after receiving a call concerning a scam. Deputies spoke to the victim who received a call from someone claiming to be a law enforcement officer and was told they had arrest warrants outstanding for the victim. The victim was told to take care of the warrants $20,000 in cash needed to be sent by overnight delivery to an address in Gainesville, Florida. The victim was told to put the money in a package, Campbell said.

ICSO investigators immediately contacted FedEx and law enforcement in Florida to locate the package and stop the shipment. The package, which had been shipped, was intercepted in Memphis, Tennessee and officials prevented it from going to its destination, Campbell said.