Sheriff: Five arrested after search warrant served at Troutman residence

Five people were arrested after the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a Troutman residence Tuesday and found crystal methamphetamine and pills, said Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Joseph Albert Brown, 39, of Lipe Road, was charged with two counts of felony possession of Schedule VI and one count each of felony possession of Schedule II, felony possession of Schedule III and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. A magistrate set bond at $25,000.

James Bryant Caudill, 51, of Lipe Road, was charged with felony possession of Schedule III. A magistrate set bond at $10,000.

David Todd Watson, 51, of Miller Farm Road, Statesville, was charged with felony possession of Schedule II and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. A magistrate set bond at $15,000.

June Jerome Renegar, 47, of Lipe Road, was charged with felony possession of Schedule II and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $10,000.

Ronald Philip Dulin, 53, of Lipe Road, was charged with felony possession of Schedule III. Bond was set at $2,500.

Campbell said that narcotics investigators received information concerning individuals at the Lipe Road address distributing narcotics.

Undercover investigators began a surveillance operation and verified the information, Campbell said. He said investigators bought narcotics directly from people at the home and that provided evidence for the search warrant.

Campbell said due to the number of individuals at the residence and known extensive criminal history of those individuals, extra precautions were taken when serving the search warrant. A total of eight people were at the property when the search warrant was served, he said.

The search, Campbell said, resulted in the discovery of crystal methamphetamine, Suboxone, Xanax, Soma and other unidentified pills and various items of drug paraphernalia.

“This residence was located within 1,000 feet of a local church and was a constant nuisance to area community members. This is an example of an investigation that will certainly help the quality of life in the area. This investigation is ongoing, and additional arrests are expected,” Campbell said in the release.

Brown’s history includes felony trafficking cocaine, felony sell of heroin, felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony forgery of an endorsement, felony larceny, felony break or enter a motor vehicle, felony obtain property by false pretense and misdemeanor charges of carrying a concealed gun and possession of marijuana.

Caudill’s history includes felony breaking or entering, felony sell or deliver Schedule II, felony possession of stolen goods, felony obtaining property by false pretense and misdemeanor charges of assault inflicting serious injury, DWI, larceny, assault, possession of Schedule VI and interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

Watson’s history includes felony sell of methamphetamine and misdemeanor charges of DWI, larceny, shoplifting by concealment, second-degree trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving-related charges.

Renegar’s history includes felony assault with a deadly weapon, misdemeanor possession of beer or wine under 21 years of age, affray, city ordinance violation, DWI, resisting a public officer, shoplifting by concealment, assault on a government official, communicating threats, possession of Schedule IV, communicating threats, DWI and larceny.

Dulin’s history includes misdemeanor possession of marijuana, DWI and misdemeanor obtain controlled substance by misrepresenting a prescription.