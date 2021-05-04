Sheriff: Drone helps locate missing elderly man

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office drone helped locate an elderly man Sunday.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, a call was received about a suspicious vehicle at 184 Redemption Road.

Deputies found a Toyota Prius which was running and there was no one around it. The caller told deputies an elderly man was seen getting out of the vehicle. Campbell said the witnesses indicated the man was acting erratically, and then he walked on a power line trail into a heavily wooded area.

Investigators, canine handlers and drone pilots responded to assist.

It was discovered that the man had dementia, Campbell said.

Sgt. Ernie Line and his canine Wilbur and Deputy Nathan Hodges and his canines, Levi and Sadie, located a track near the car. It was traveling toward South Chipley Ford Road.

After searching for several hours, around 4 p.m., drone pilot Patrick Irwin located the man near a chicken house in the 3500 block of South Chipley Ford Road, Campbell said.

Iredell Rescue Squad personnel responded and treated the man for mild dehydration, Campbell said. He was taken to his residence and reunited with family members.

“Incidents like this are exactly why we spend the resources we do on our drone and canine programs. By training for situations exactly like this, we are able to save precious time in locating missing persons. We also want to thank the Ebenezer Volunteer Fire Department, Iredell County Rescue Squad, EMS and Iredell Search and Rescue for their assistance in this operation,” Campbell said.