Sheriff: Crystal meth found in traffic stop, two arrested

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said three bags of crystal methamphetamine were found during a traffic stop Sunday and the two people in the vehicle were arrested.

Eugenio Mata Carbajal, 27, of Deep Water Road, and Amanda Christine Wolowitz 26, of Charlotte, were charged with felony possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine, felony maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale or use of controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Carbajal was also charged with driving while license is revoked, reckless driving and speeding.

A magistrate set bond at $50,000 for Carbajal and $7,500 for Wolowitz.

Campbell said deputies with the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement team (ACE) stopped a vehicle at Scotts Creek and Old Wilkesboro roads Sunday for a traffic violation.

Deputies spoke with Carbajal about the traffic violation and then learned his license was revoked, Campbell said.

Campbell said additional evidence led deputies to search the vehicle and they found three individually-wrapped plastic bags of crystal methamphetamine.