Sheriff: Convicted sex offender charged with assaulting 4-year-old

A Statesville man, convicted of second-degree sex offense in 1995, was arrested Tuesday on a statutory sex offense charge involving a 4-year-old child.
Robert Michael Redfear Jr., 53, of Kodak Drive, was charged with felony statutory sex offense by an adult. A magistrate set bond at $750,000.
Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said the arrest stemmed from a report filed Sept. 28, 2021, concerning a child possibly having been sexually assaulted.
Detective Sgt. Katie Campbell of the Special Victims Unit began an investigation.
The child was interviewed at the Dove House Child Advocacy Center and disclosed being sexually assaulted by Redfear, Sheriff Campbell said.
Sgt. Campbell conducted several interviews and obtained additional items of evidence, the sheriff said.
“Redfear is another example of a repeat, career criminal who we have dealt with in our communities for years. His first felony conviction was in 1990, and as you can see by his criminal history, he has not stopped victimizing our community. These are the type of individuals we deal with day in and day out who need to be incarcerated so our communities can be safe,” Sheriff Campbell said.
Redfear’s history includes the sex offense charge from 1995, possession of cocaine, common law robbery, failure to register as a sex offender and misdemeanor charges of assault with a deadly weapon, breaking or entering, stalking, assault on a female, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and driving-related charges.