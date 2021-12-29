Sheriff: Combined investigation leads to seizure of 17 pounds of crystal meth

“Our relationship with Homeland Security Investigations Charlotte Office has been an ongoing and very beneficial partnership for more than 20 years. This relationship has had a direct and positive impact in combating the narcotics trade within Iredell County and the Western District of North Carolina. By stopping these drugs from getting into our communities, we have undoubtedly saved lives from potential overdoses, saved families who are not having to deal with domestic violence, and saved our community members from becoming victims of larcenies, breaking and entering and robberies which are committed by those who needed money to buy these drugs to support their habit. Remember, we are just two or three days away from the Mexican Border, and when the border is secure, we are more secure,” Campbell said.