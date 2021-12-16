Sheriff: Clemmons woman faces felony charges on false cancer claim

A Clemmons woman faces felony charges after being given money after supposedly being diagnosed with terminal cancer, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said.

A victim filed a report with the Iredell County Sheriff's Office in late August, saying that she had given money four times to an acquaintance she was led to believe faced financial hardship due to medical treatments after a cancer diagnosis. The donations totaled $975.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When the victim learned that the acquaintance was not ill, she confronted her and asked that the money be repaid. The acquaintance then cut off communication with the victim.

The case was investigated by Detective Justin Roberts of the Economic Crimes Unit. Search warrants for the acquaintance's social media account verified that she had solicited donations from churches and other people, and that she created a GoFundMe page that also solicited money, Campbell said.

Michelle Lynn Stultz, 46, was charged with four counts of obtaining property by false pretense. Arrested in Clemmons, she was brought back to the Iredell County Detention Center, where a magistrate set bond at $5,000.

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.