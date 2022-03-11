Sheriff: Charlotte man arrested with 8K ecstasy pills after chase Thursday

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said that deputies found approximately 8,000 ecstasy pills disguised as candy after an attempted traffic stop turned into a chase Thursday morning.

Oseas Ivan Munoz, 31, of Charlotte, is facing numerous felony charges, Campbell said in a news release.

Oseas was charged with trafficking MDMA (ecstasy) by transportation and possession, possession with intent to sell/deliver MDMA, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana, fleeing to elude, maintaining a vehicle for sale or use of controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon as well as misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. A magistrate set bond at $850,000.

Campbell said members of the Interstate Criminal Enforcement (ICE) team were on Interstate 77 working drug interdiction and attempted to stop a 2011 GMC Yukon with a South Carolina license plate near the 62 mile marker for a traffic violation. The vehicle did not stop and continued north on I-77 before existing onto East Memorial Highway, Campbell said.

Deputies pursued the vehicle which eventually crashed into the woods on Jericho Road, he said.