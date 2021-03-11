Sheriff: Canine leads to discovery of cocaine and arrest of two men

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said a canine alert led to the discovery of a large amount of cocaine and the arrests of two men.

Matthew Matias-Gonzalez, 31, of Elmira, New York, and Odalis Gonzalez, 42, of Manchester, New Hampshire, were each charged with felony trafficking cocaine by possession, felony trafficking cocaine by transport, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine and felony maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale or use of controlled substance. A magistrate set bond at $850,000 each.

Campbell, in a news release, said deputies with the Interstate Criminal Enforcement (ICE) team stopped a vehicle on Interstate 77 south near the 62 mile maker on March 3. The 2020 Chevrolet Impala had a New York registration plate, and was stopped for a traffic violation, Campbell said.

Deputies spoke with Matias-Gonzalez, who was driving, and Gonzalez, the passenger. They told deputies they were traveling from Elmira, New York, to Charlotte.

Canine Abby was called to the scene and she gave a positive alert for the presence of an illegal substance, Campbell said.