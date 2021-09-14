Sheriff: Bible, mail taken from Statesville church; Winston-Salem man charged

A Bible and mail were taken from a Statesville church Monday and a Winston-Salem man has been charged, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Jerry Lee Crews, 65, was charged with felony breaking or entering a place of worship and felony larceny. A magistrate set bond at $5,000.

Campbell said deputies answered a call concerning a breaking and entering in progress at Providence Methodist Church, 1273 Old Mocksville Road, on Monday. When they arrived, the deputies found the church office door was not shut, and while searching the church for suspects, they found numerous pieces of mail on the floor near the office, Campbell said.

While searching the area for suspects, Deputy Devin Ashley found a man, identified as Crews, a short distance away. When questioned as to why he was in the area, Crews made statements about the church, Campbell said. Ashley then found a Bible and mail nearby, he said.

The person who called in the report identified the items as belonging to the church and all were returned.

Crews’ history includes misdemeanor charges of assault on a female, possession of marijuana, larceny, second-degree trespass, sleeping in public, intoxicated and disruptive, first-degree trespass, resisting a public officer, assault on a governmental official, public disturbance, communicating threats, consume beer or wine on city or county property, criminal contempt and disorderly conduct.