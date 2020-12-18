Sheriff: Argument over cellphone leads to stabbing

A Troutman woman was charged with stabbing a man during an argument over a cellphone.

Chelsea Nicole Millsaps, 29, of Overcash Road, Troutman, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor counts of possession of Schedule III and possession of drug paraphernalia. A magistrate set bond at $50,000.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release that deputies were called to an apartment complex in Mooresville last week to investigate a stabbing.

The man told deputies he and a woman got into an argument over a cellphone and the argument turned physical. He told deputies the woman stabbed him and reported the assault took place at a residence on Overcash Road in Troutman.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The man positively identified Millsaps, Campbell said.

The man was treated at the scene by Iredell County EMS but refused transportation to a hospital.

A warrant was issued for Millsaps’ arrest on the assault charge. The next day, detectives located Millsaps hiding in a closet at an Overcash Road residence, Campbell said.

He said detectives found 5.420 grams of methamphetamine in Millsaps’ possession.

Her criminal history includes felony breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, and misdemeanor charges of shoplifting by concealment, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, giving fictitious information to an officer, larceny and DWI.