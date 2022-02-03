 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sheriff: 66 pounds of marijuana found in traffic stop; California man arrested
image005.jpg

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell, center, and Deputies Mike Hicks, left, and Matthew Talbert, display the 66-plus pounds of marijuana seized Wednesday at a traffic stop.

A Los Angeles man faces felony drug charges after being stopped by the Iredell County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday.

According to a news release from the sheriff's office, the Interstate Criminal Enforcement team conducted a traffic stop on a 2020 Ford Expedition on Interstate 77 South at Tomlin Mill Road for a traffic violation.

Deputies spoke with the driver, Victor Curtis Morrison Jr., 34, and detected signs of other criminal activity taking place, Sheriff Darren Campbell said.

At that point, canine Abby was called to the scene.

Abby alerted to the odor and presence of illegal narcotics, Campbell said. Deputies searched the vehicle and found more than 66 pounds of marijuana hidden in vacuum-sealed bags in a large duffel bag in the rear cargo area of the vehicle.

The marijuana has an estimated street value of $299,680, the sheriff's office said.

Morrison was arrested without incident and taken to the Iredell County Detention Center. He was charged with felony trafficking marijuana by transport, felony trafficking marijuana by possession, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, felony maintain a vehicle for the sale or use of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

A magistrate set bond at $500,000.

Morrison

