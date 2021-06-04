Sheriff: 35 pounds of drugs seized in traffic stop

Two men from New York are facing felony charges after 35 pounds of drugs were found in their vehicle, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said.

According to a news release, Christopher Bennett McLenahan, 35, of Syracuse, and Nicholas Ronald Brice, 35, of Cicero, were arrested Wednesday after a traffic stop.

Campbell said the two were in a 2021 Volkswagen Passat, registered in Massachusetts, and were stopped on Interstate 77 near mile marker 54 for a traffic violation.

Campbell said deputies spoke with McLenahan and Brice, and during the conversations noticed inconsistencies in the information being provided by the two men. Then ISCO's K-9 Abby was used and gave a positive indication of the odor of narcotics on the vehicle, Campbell said.

The deputies found 36 pounds of hydroponic marijuana and 9.3 pounds of THC edibles inside the vehicle, Campbell said.

Both men were arrested without incident and transported to the Iredell County Detention Center. They appeared before Magistrate Daniel Chambers and each suspect was charged with felony trafficking marijuana by possession, felony trafficking marijuana by transportation and, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana. Chambers set bond for each at $200,000.

