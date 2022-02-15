Sheriff: 145 pounds of marijuana found in traffic stop; two New York men charged

The 145 pounds of marijuana Iredell County deputies discovered during a traffic stop Monday has landed a pair of New York men in jail.

The two are now behind bars while the drugs are in possession of the sheriff’s office, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release.

Hillel Linn Miller, 34, and Hasaanul Haq, 29, both of Brooklyn, face charges of felony trafficking marijuana by transport, felony trafficking marijuana by possession, and felony possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana.

Miller and Haq appeared before Magistrate Thomas Thompson who issued each suspect a $200,000 bond. They are being held at the Iredell County Detention Center.

On Monday, deputies with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Interstate Criminal Enforcement Team conducted a traffic stop on a 2021 Ford Expedition on Interstate 77 Southbound at the 61 mile marker for a traffic violation and spoke with Miller, the driver, and Haq, Campbell said.