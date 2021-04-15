Shepherd Elementary, CATS partnering with Purple Heart Homes to help veterans

When representatives from Purple Heart Homes arrived at the home of Taylorsville resident Bill Rocap, they were saddened to see the way the Vietnam War veteran was living.
Rocap was living in what John Gallina, the CEO of Purple Heart Homes (PHH), described as nothing more than a tool shed. His home had no HVAC system, no running water and no floor.
Gallina returned from that meeting back to their office in Statesville and immediately began the planning process to give Rocap a home.
“This guy is a veteran, he’s an amputee. We have to help him,” Gallina said. “We have the means and ability to provide him a better quality of life.”
Purple Heart Homes was founded in 2008 by Gallina and the late Dale Beatty, both veterans of the war in Afghanistan, as a non-profit charity to help provide disabled and aging veterans with housing solutions. Since its foundation, PHH has provided wheelchair accessibility ramps, new roof remodels, or help to find a home to, according to the board in their parking lot, 745 veterans nationwide. That number includes four Veteran’s Cottages, like the one they are providing for Rocap.
“It’s really humbling to help somebody that has struggled, for what sometimes is decades,” Gallina said. “To be able to see them come home to a place of peace and comfort is hands down the best thing and the greatest joy in my life.”
The home that PHH is providing for Rocap is their fourth Veteran’s Cottage. A fifth recipient, a resident of Iredell County, is in the vetting process now. After that, according to Gallina, there are 10 more that are also in preliminary phases.
The Veteran’s Cottages that PHH builds are roughly 320-square feet and come complete with running water, an HVAC unit, a kitchen, a bedroom and a bathroom all while being designed to match the needs of the person who is receiving it.
On average, from the start of construction to delivery of the home, the Veteran’s Cottage costs Purple Heart Homes between $80,000 and $90,000.
“I believe that every veteran deserves the opportunity to realize the ‘American dream’ of home ownership,” Gallina said. “To have a safe home that is their sanctuary.
As a part of the Love United Iredell program, Purple Heart Homes was matched up with both Shepherd Elementary and the Iredell Career and Technical School to help with their charitable efforts.
Shepherd will be providing help more traditionally by holding a coin war between the grade levels to raise money for PHH to raise $2,000 in April. However, the students at CATS are helping in a more hands-on way.
The students in the masonry class at the school visited the Purple Heart Homes warehouse and constructed a deck to be used on a future Veteran’s Cottage.
“It has been neat watching these kids take what they’ve learned in class and apply it to helping a veteran,” Layn Thomas, marketing manager at PHH, said. “We hope to continue this partnership in the future.”
The animation and media class at CATS is also working with Purple Heart Homes to create videos and animations for the organization to use in the future.
Shepherd Elementary will also be participating in veteran’s education during the fundraiser to help the students and their families learn the mission of Purple Heart Homes.
“The United Way has taken a huge initiative in bridging gaps between the community and charitable organizations with this Love United campaign,” Thomas said. “It’s made connections, like PHH and CATS that are truly special.”
“It’s so much more than just about fundraising,” Gallina added. “It’s about bettering the community and helping tie us all together.”
The students from CATS will make a second field trip to Purple Heart Homes at the end of April to complete the deck they started on their last trip.
If you would like to learn more about Purple Heart Homes, or to volunteer or donate, visit their website at www.purplehearthomesusa.org.