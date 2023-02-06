While his career as a Christian county music artist might be keeping him touring for the next two months, Shellum Cline always remembers where he’s from. Whether that’s by filming the music video for “That’s What We Do” in Troutman or returning for shows, the town is rarely far from his mind.

“I grew up in Troutman, my dad and mom and little brother still live in Troutman, my dad’s a member of the fire department. So the town of travel has always been my home and that’s where I grew up, I grew up going to the Best Little Pizza House and eating and Kat’s Patch and different places like that ... playing ball there in the park and things like that.”

And with a concert next month to benefit the Children’s Hope Alliance, Cline said he is grateful for the support and the ability to give back.

“It’s absolutely amazing. I love it because of the fact at the end of the day my music is more than just a concert, you know, I have purpose and to be able to help a child to help an organization that’s helping kids,” Cline said. “It’s an opportunity like when I can reach outside the box and hopefully put a smile on people’s faces, but also help it’s their job to protect kids, then I’m doing something right.”

WAME will host Cline on March 25 at their South Central Street studio at 6 p.m., with tickets going for $5 for general admission and $10 for VIP, which also gets a gift and refreshments for those ticket holders. Tickets can be bought by calling 615-762-8247.

He said shows like the one at WAME feature, of course, some of his country Christian music, but old country hits and comedy tunes as well. That show will be part of a busy few months for Cline, who will also begin the process of writing and recording his next album, set for release in 2024.

And by the time that album comes out, he can perhaps add “award-winning” to his resume as well.

Cline was recently announced as a top 10 finalist for the Absolutely Gospel Music/Positively Country Music Awards in Nashville. Cline is nominated in three categories, including Male Vocalist of the Year, Song of the Year with “Does Heaven Have a Dirt Road” and Video of the Year with “That’s What We Do.”

And with the success he has found, he said he is grateful to have gone from music as a part-time gig to something he can call his job now. He said there was a period in 2016 when he wasn’t sure if he could continue and support his growing family through his music. But a flurry of calls and booked shows led him to make a leap of faith with his career in music. Since then, he has found success and hopes to continue to earn the affection of his fans and recognition within his industry.

“God really blessed us, which tells me I know that I’m doing what I’m called to do,” Cline said.