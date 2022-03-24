Shellem Cline to give local audience a sneak peak of new album

Shellem Cline describes his music as inspirational and positive, and his newest album is an example of that.

“Real Life” will be available for sale in April but it will debut at the Troutman native’s annual homecoming concert Saturday at Mary Lynn’s Event Center, 615 N. Main St., Troutman.

The title song, Cline said, is “straight up positive country music. It contains shout-outs to different folks. It’s about real life.”

Cline said he will be performing all 10 songs on his album at Saturday’s concert, a sneak preview for those in his hometown. He said he is hoping to either have copies of the album for sale or the availability to purchase it in advance.

Cline grew up in Troutman, and began his career in music at an early age. “I’ve been singing since I was a little thing,” he said. At 13 or 14, he said, he wrote his first songs, and that continues to this day.

At 18, his grandfather, who was a musician, was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease and he had to quit performing live, Cline said. Cline continued to perform and eventually caught the attention of recording industry folks in Nashville. He began performing gospel and country music and honed his songwriting skills.

He is now a member of the National Songwriters Association, and has had 10 No. 1 songs as the lone writer and many more that he has co-written with other writers.

Songwriting, he said, is a different process with each tune. One song, he said, he co-wrote with Statesville’s Rockie Lynne. They penned that song in about 40 minutes. Others, he said, have taken hours. But regardless of the length of the process, all of his songs begin with an idea.

Those ideas may come from Cline himself or a co-writer or an artist who wants a song about a particular subject, Cline said.

One song, he said, he wrote for his 4-year-old daughter.

Cline said that while his background and much of his music is classified as gospel, he calls his songs inspirational and family-friendly.

And Saturday’s show will be a continuation of those themes, Cline said.

The homecoming is not just for churchgoers, Cline said.

“It’s for anyone that wants to come out on a Saturday night and hear inspirational music and a little comedy in a family-friendly setting,” he said.

The concert begins at 6 p.m. and doors open at 5:30 p.m. There is no admission charge. “We will pass the hat for donations but it is absolutely free,” Cline said.

Cline is also trying to gain followers on his Facebook page, shellemclinemusic. He said his record label promised him that if he hits 10,000 followers by March 31, they will send him, his wife and their three children to DisneyWorld. He said he’s less than 2,000 followers away from that goal.

With several years in the music business and many hit songs under his belt, Cline said, he still loves to share inspiration through music and comedy. “I love what I do,” he said.