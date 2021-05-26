 Skip to main content
Shelby Cobra chosen as award winner
Shelby Cobra chosen as award winner

5-26 award winners

Mike and Debbie Rogers are pictured with their Charity’s Choice Award.

 Malinda Sneary, courtesy photo

During the second Showtime Hot Rods + Family Fun held recently, Mike and Debbie Rogers took home the Charity’s Choice Award as they displayed their 50th anniversary Shelby Cobra. The show was held in the Hobby Lobby parking lot on River Highway, Mooresville, with proceeds benefiting Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center in Statesville. Hagerty Insurance, Larry W. Payne Agency was the title sponsor.

Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center is a fully accredited 501©(3) nonprofit organization that serves child victims of sexual assault and their nonoffending family members in Iredell and Alexander Counties in North Carolina. Its mission is to minimize trauma, promote healing, and enhance investigation and prosecution for child victims of sexual abuse through advocacy, intervention, collaboration and education. For more information, visit https://dovehousecac.org.

Showtime Car Culture is the only local publication completely dedicated to local cars and the enthusiasts who love them. The veteran-owned publication proudly supports local businesses and can be found in more than 400 LKN businesses. For more information, visit https://showtimecarmag.com.

