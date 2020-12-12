Sheetz for the Kidz switches methods, locations but mission to help children remains

In past years, the families chosen for the Sheetz for the Kidz program would have gathered in a room at a local hotel and their children would get to visit with Santa and receive Christmas gifts.

However, this year, the toy giveaway instead meant driving through a designated spot in a Shelton Avenue parking lot.

But while the event was not as hands-on as in years past, the joy of giving and receiving was just as heartfelt.

In two words, Santavia Freeman described what getting toys for her five children meant.

“I’m grateful,” she said as she watched employees of local Sheetz stores load bags of toys and other gifts for her children into her car Saturday.

The gifts were courtesy of a program called Sheetz for the Kidz and were a combined effort of Sheetz employees and the Salvation Army.

John Dishman, store manager of Sheetz in Troutman, said the 670 stores in six states take part in Sheetz for the Kidz, asking for monetary donations throughout the year, but particularly in July and December.