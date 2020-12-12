Sheetz for the Kidz switches methods, locations but mission to help children remains

In past years, the families chosen for the Sheetz for the Kidz program would have gathered in a room at a local hotel and their children would get to visit with Santa and receive Christmas gifts.
However, this year, the toy giveaway instead meant driving through a designated spot in a Shelton Avenue parking lot.
But while the event was not as hands-on as in years past, the joy of giving and receiving was just as heartfelt.
In two words, Santavia Freeman described what getting toys for her five children meant.
“I’m grateful,” she said as she watched employees of local Sheetz stores load bags of toys and other gifts for her children into her car Saturday.
The gifts were courtesy of a program called Sheetz for the Kidz and were a combined effort of Sheetz employees and the Salvation Army.
John Dishman, store manager of Sheetz in Troutman, said the 670 stores in six states take part in Sheetz for the Kidz, asking for monetary donations throughout the year, but particularly in July and December.
The stores in each area partner with a local children’s agency to make Christmas merrier. The three stores in Iredell County join forces with the Salvation Army. Through an application process, the Salvation Army selects the 16 children who will receive gifts through Sheetz for the Kidz.
“We choose 16 kids and spend $180 per kid,” Dishman said.
He said the store employees take the money collected and go to Walmart to shop for the toys and other items on the children’s wish lists.
While the Sheetz corporation, with stores in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland and North Carolina, began Sheetz for the Kidz in 1992, the program has been going on locally for about a half-dozen years, since Sheetz opened a store in Statesville.
With all 670 stores participating, Dishman said, more than 10,000 children receive gifts through Sheetz for the Kidz and nearly $2 million are spent.
“It’s our way of giving back to the community because if it wasn’t for the community support we wouldn’t be here,” he said.
Salvation Army Maj. Joe Mure, juggling bell ringing duties in Mooresville and a Heroes and Helpers event that is a combined effort of the Salvation Army, Target and Mooresville Police Department, came by the distribution site Saturday morning to offer his appreciation. “This is a great partnership,” he said. “Thank you all for doing this.”
For about 90 minutes, Dishman, along with Wilma Locke, district manager, Joyce Skiles, store manager at the Sheetz on Wilkesboro Highway, Kayleigh Carrick, store manager from Salisbury Highway and employee Christian Salazar, checked in families and loaded the bags of gifs into their vehicles.
The gifts provided by Sheetz also included candy canes and a $25 gift card.
Freeman said this program means her five children, including one who is legally blind, will be able to get gifts for Christmas. She said December is difficult, especially since three of the five have birthdays this month.
As she looked at the bag of toys in her back seat, Freeman said, the choices were perfect. “Thank you and Merry Christmas,” she said.
For Dishman and his fellow Sheetz employees, these simple words of appreciation are just as perfect, and are the reason they volunteered their time for Sheetz for the Kidz.
“We’re glad to help,” he said.
