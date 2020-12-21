Shear Joy: Third Creek Middle wants haircuts to boost students self-esteem

Assistant Principal Dr. Darwin Carter said he paraphrased an old saying when he explained why Third Creek Middle School gave haircuts to students on Monday: "If you look good, you're going to feel good and do good."
That was the goal as a group of local barbers and hairstylists took a classroom and converted it into a salon for the day. Tammy White, Corey Rhoney, and Xavier Zsarmani Sr. were joined by Charles Parker, who works at the school but also does hair on the side. All of them did the work for free to help students that could use their services as they get ready for their Christmas break.
"We're trying to instill in the kids that appearances are important, establishing good communication with jobs and things in the future. And if you look better, you'll feel better, and if you feel better, you'll act better," Parker said. "We like to build them from the inside out."
That was the hope as each of the students came in and had their hair professionally clipped, buzzed, and styled. And judging from the smiles as the students left, it was effective.
"It's really an uplift to their self-esteem so they can go home and feel comfortable and be ready to celebrate," Paola Candelaria said. She is a social worker with the school.
Getting people to cut their hair didn't seem to be any trouble for Third Creek. All of the barbers and stylists involved said they enjoyed the chance to give back to the community.
"I love volunteering, and anything to do with the kids, I'm on, they don't have to twist my arm," Zsarmani said. "When you get a haircut, it's the before-and-after effect. You feel brand new. You look brand new, you feel brand new, and it changes the emotions about yourself.
Carter said the first time they did it this year, just before Thanksgiving, there was some hesitation from the students as some through their teachers and other school workers would give the haircuts. However, once they saw a few students come out with freshly cut and stylish hair, their minds were changed. Carter said they started off with just a few last time before working their way to just over two dozen students coming through but this time he said there were already 25 students signed up when they began on Monday.
